GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cleared all GST dues, says SpiceJet

As per the preliminary placement document related to ₹3,000 crore fund raise, the airline had GST dues of ₹145.1 crore as on September 15

Published - September 27, 2024 09:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 In a release, the carrier said it has cleared all the GST dues. File.

 In a release, the carrier said it has cleared all the GST dues. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Debt-ridden SpiceJet on Friday (September 27, 2024) said it has cleared all its Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues.

The airline, which raised ₹3,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route last week, had GST dues worth over ₹145 crore.

In a release, the carrier said it has cleared all the GST dues.

As per the preliminary placement document related to ₹3,000 crore fund raise, the airline had GST dues of ₹145.1 crore as on September 15.

After receiving the fresh capital of ₹3,000 crore, SpiceJet has also cleared salary dues of employees for July and August as well part of pending June salaries.

Shares of the company rose around 1% to ₹62.39 apiece in the morning trade on BSE.

Published - September 27, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.