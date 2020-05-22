Industry

Class action suit against Infosys dismissed in U.S.

File photo of Infosys campus in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

File photo of Infosys campus in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

Violations of the U.S. federal securities laws were alleged.

Infosys Ltd. said on May 22 the class action lawsuit filed against the company and some of its current and former officers in a United States court last year, alleging claims for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws, has been dismissed.

As previously announced, in October 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court against the company and certain of its current and former officers, the Bengaluru-headquartered company noted in a filing to stock exchanges.

The complaint, which was filed in the Eastern District of New York, was brought on behalf of a class consisting of persons or entities who purchased the company’s publicly traded securities between July 7, 2018, and October 20, 2019, and alleged claims for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws, the company said.

On May 21, 2020, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice , it said.

