‘Clarify tax relief rule for SEZ projects with WfH’

Ease compliance burden: Nasscom

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has submitted recommendations for the upcoming Budget, including clarification on availability of income tax relief in projects for which staff Work-from-Home (WfH), reduction in compliance burden and certainty to taxpayers.

Nasscom said the industry had potential to grow twofold in revenue to $350 billion by FY26, and favourable consideration to the suggestions would help reach the goal. It sought clarification as to whether WfH by employees of units in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would not affect eligibility for tax holiday available under to Sec. 10AA of the Income Tax Act (I-T Act).

“Emerging from the pandemic, industry is implementing a hybrid working model ... work will happen both onsite and remotely as a matter of routine. Earlier, this was considered ‘temporary’... but now it will just be a way of working.”

Nasscom also pitched for lowering the compliance burden, urging amendments to allow depreciation on goodwill from transactions that took place before April 1, 2021.