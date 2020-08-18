CK Motors to set up ₹30-cr. EV unit in T.N.

Plant to initially make 3,000 vehicles

CK Motors, a Tiruppur-based company, plans to invest ₹30 crore in Coimbatore to manufacture e-vehicles. The plant is expected to be commissioned in a couple of months.

C. Gunasekaran, business head, CK Motors, said the year-old firm is now the joint manufacturing partner of Pure EV, an IIT Hyderabad-incubated start-up, that has patented its lithium-ion batteries.

In the last one year, CK Motors had sold 1,000 e-vehicles in Tamil Nadu.

It will commission a factory located on 10 acres here to manufacture electric scooters, mopeds, and cycles initially and gradually move on to make electric motorbikes and three-wheeler scooters for delivery personnel, he said. Vehicles manufactured at the plant will be sold under the CK brand, he said.

The plant will have a monthly production capacity of 3,000 vehicles and it will be ramped up to 5,000 a month in another three months. CK Motors has 15 dealers now in Tamil Nadu. The dealer network will be expanded to 100, covering Tamil Nadu and Kerala, by end of March 2021, Mr. Gunasekaran added.