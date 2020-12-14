CJI’s poser for Mistry’s counsel

The Supreme Court on Monday asked minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, what was wrong in the head of a family ‘wanting to control decisions.’
The question from a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde came when submissions were made by senior advocate C.A. Sundaram, for Cyrus Investments, about Ratan Tata’s ‘personal interest’ to have taxi aggregators use Tata cars.
“What is wrong in head of family wanting information or wanting to control decisions? Mr. Sundaram, you must bear in mind that this is a private company. Our experience with such companies is that they have heads of families controlling, giving directions etc. Birlas, Tata all have such structures. Your SP Group might also have it” Chief Justice Bobde said.
Mr. Sundaram said the Tata company owned many listed firms running to ₹65 lakh crore with public shareholders. “So, there should be some kind of independence in decision making.”
The beginning of the court hearing saw an unexpected development when the Chief Justice said his son, advocate Shrinivas Bobde, had been appearing for the last two years in a slum rehabilitation matter for a subsidiary company of Shapoorji Pallonji group.
But the lawyers on both sides said they had no problem with the Bench continuing to hear the case
The CJI said such issues could cause potential problems in future.
The case was scheduled for further hearing on December 15.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath