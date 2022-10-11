Cisco to invest in dedicated India Webex infrastructure 

The company is in discussion with large conglomerates as well as service providers for private 5G networks.

Yuthika Bhargava New Delhi
October 11, 2022 23:14 IST

Daisy Chittilapilly.

Technology major Cisco said that its telecom licence would not be used to compete with telecom service providers, who are its largest customers and partners, but would help accelerate Webex adoption across the country. The company, on Tuesday, announced investments in dedicated India Webex infrastructure.

The company, which recently got its telecom licence from the government, will not only be working with telcos in rolling out commercial 5G networks, but is also in discussion with large conglomerates as well as service providers for private 5G networks.

“We are a technology provider and we know how to make our partners successful with our technology. Service providers are both our biggest customers and our partners. No, we are not going to become competitors (to them),” said Daisy Chittilapilly, president, Cisco India and SAARC.

“In fact, this may open up some very interesting go-to-market possibilities, and that is where we are going to stay very much focused.. The regulations required us to get a licence,” Ms. Chittilapilly said.

She added that Cisco was seeing a rapid increase in users and getting a licence would help the company offer lower latency and affordability which would help open up further markets in India.

The India Webex infrastructure includes a dedicated data centre, and is backed by Cisco Secure products and solutions to ensure best-in-class data privacy and security, the company said in a statement. Cisco added that this would enable it to provide India-specific pricing for customers, lowering the cost by more than 50%. It would also allow the company to partner with more start-ups, customers, partners, and service providers in India and bring new innovations to market faster.

