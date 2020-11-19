Cipla, MultiG ink deal to supply antibody test kit

New Delhi

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said it had signed a licensing agreement with Belgium-based MultiG for distribution of their COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit, Covi-G, across most emerging markets and Europe. This agreement is part of Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life-saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Cipla said MultiG rapid antibody kit has been commercialised in over 20 countries already, with sensitivity and specificity exceeding 92 per cent.

Cipla said its expansive reach, network and partnerships with public health authorities as well as private institutions will help in ensuring the seamless access of these kits across over 25 markets in Asia, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America, EU and Australia.

