Cipla buys 4 key Wanbury brands

Drug firm Cipla on Saturday said it had acquired four brands from Wanbury Ltd. While Cipla did not provide any financial details of the acquisition, as per a regulatory filing by Wanbury, it has received up to ₹88.60 crore for the sale of the brands to Cipla.

Cipla has acquired the four brands, namely CPink, CDense, Productiv and Folinine to further strengthen its presence in the women’s health segment, Cipla said in a filing with the BSE.

The nutraceutical products, to be sold under the four umbrella brands, would address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies, it added.