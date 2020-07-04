CIL-NLC JV to spend ₹12,000 crore on solar power assets

Coal India Ltd. (CIL) and NLC India will jointly develop solar power assets of 3,000 MW with a likely investment of about ₹12,000 crore, sources said on Saturday.
The two state-run companies had on Friday said they would form a JV to develop 5,000 MW of solar and thermal power assets across the country.
“A solar JV is already in process of formation with an initial capital of ₹10 lakh,” the sources said. “Once the company is formed, the respective company boards will decide the final contours of the project. At present, solar capex for each MW is around ₹4 crore,” they added.
The government plans to impose 20% basic customs duty duty on imported solar panels to boost the domestic industry, the sources said. Solar developers have been largely dependent on Chinese equipment.
Separate JV
The thermal power project will be taken up by a separate JV after due diligence, they said.
CIL has already installed solar projects of 4.83-MW capacity and these plants are generating about 4.6 million units of renewable energy annually, officials said.
Core capabilites
“This JV aims to utilise the core capabilities and infrastructure of CIL and NLCIL for the creation of power assets to harness renewable sources of energy.
“The JV company will ensure sustainable growth and contribute to achieving the ambitious solar power programme of both” firms, Coal India said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath