CII Maharashtra elects Sriram Narayanan as chairman
Robin Banerjee, Managing Director, Caprihans India Limited has been elected as vice-chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Maharashtra State Council has elected Sriram Narayanan, Managing Director, Endress+Hauser (India) Automation Instrumentation as the New Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council 2022-23. Robin Banerjee, Managing Director, Caprihans India Limited has been elected as vice-chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council. Mr Narayanan succeeds Sudhir Mutalik, Founder & Managing Director, Positive Metering Pumps.
