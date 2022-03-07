Industry

CII Maharashtra elects Sriram Narayanan as chairman

Representational image. Photo: Twitter/@FollowCII

Representational image. Photo: Twitter/@FollowCII

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Maharashtra State Council has elected Sriram Narayanan, Managing Director, Endress+Hauser (India) Automation Instrumentation as the New Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council 2022-23. Robin Banerjee, Managing Director, Caprihans India Limited has been elected as vice-chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council. Mr Narayanan succeeds Sudhir Mutalik, Founder & Managing Director, Positive Metering Pumps. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
process industry
economy, business and finance
Maharashtra
Mumbai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2022 2:50:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/cii-maharashtra-elects-sriram-narayanan-as-chairman/article65200983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY