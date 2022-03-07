CII Maharashtra elects Sriram Narayanan as chairman

The Hindu Bureau March 07, 2022 14:47 IST

Representational image. Photo: Twitter/@FollowCII

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Maharashtra State Council has elected Sriram Narayanan, Managing Director, Endress+Hauser (India) Automation Instrumentation as the New Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council 2022-23. Robin Banerjee, Managing Director, Caprihans India Limited has been elected as vice-chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council. Mr Narayanan succeeds Sudhir Mutalik, Founder & Managing Director, Positive Metering Pumps.



