‘Chunk of workforce for shifting jobs’

Representational image.  

Notwithstanding the pandemic, India’s workforce is optimistic about the future of work, and a significant percentage of professionals are considering changing their jobs this year, according to a report.

LinkedIn, the leading online professional network, on Tuesday unveiled a new job-seeker research, which revealed that 82% of professionals in India are considering a job change in 2022. Based on the responses of 1,111 professionals in India, the survey showed that professionals are leaving their current jobs due to poor work-life balance, not enough money, or greater career ambitions. Professionals in India said flexible working arrangements will be the top priority.


Jan 19, 2022

