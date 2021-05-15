Chola Financial Holdings Q4 net ₹31.97 crore

Chennai

15 May 2021 21:42 IST

For the year ended March 31, profit was ₹21.71 crore, against ₹83.33 crore.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. has reported a standalone profit of ₹31.97 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a profit of ₹25.36 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

Total income for the quarter grew to ₹50.74 crore, from ₹28.66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Full-year profit was lower on account of lower dividend income and interest cost recognised on borrowing made for equity investment in a subsidiary, the firm said in a statement.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary in general insurance, registered a gross written premium of ₹ 4,705 crore in FY ‘21 against ₹ 4,824 crore last year.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company, registered a total income of ₹ 43.59 crore for the year ending March 31, 2021 against ₹ 48.90 crore registered in the same period last year.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd said it disbursed ₹ 26,043 crore in FY ‘21 compared to ₹ 29,091 crore last year.

The decline was primarily due to lower disbursements in Q1 and Q2 of FY 2021 due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown, the company said.

The board of directors, which met on Friday, recommended a final dividend of 55 per cent being ₹ 0.55 per equity share of face value of ₹1 of the company for the year ending March 31, 2021 - subject to shareholders approval, the company said.