Chola Finance Q4 disbursement falls 35%

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. (Chola), a Murugappa Group company, posted a 35% decline in its fourth quarter disbursement to ₹5,784 crore, on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, its assets under management (AUM) for the same period increased by 12% to ₹60,583 crore.

During the period under review, Chola disbursed about 82% of its loan amount towards vehicle finance, 11% for home equity and 7% towards home loans and others, the company said in a presentation.

In other words, the amount distributed under vehicle finance was ₹4,719 crore, home equity ₹657 crore and ₹408 crore towards home loans respectively. As of March 2020, the company had cash balance of ₹10,908 crore (including sanctioned and undrawn lines), the company said in a regulatory filing.

With regard to home equity business, Chola’s exposure to commercial property was low, and its focus on tier 2 and 3 cities and the retail/trader segment would help the company bounce back, it said.