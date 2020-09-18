Chingari inks music licensing deal with T-Series

Chingari users would now be able to choose from thousands of songs from the T-Series music library to make their creation more lively and fun.

New Delhi

18 September 2020 17:12 IST

With this deal, the app’s users in India, SAARC nations and Middle East will get access to the hit music collection of T-Series.

Homegrown app Chingari on Friday said it has inked an agreement with T-Series for licensing the latter’s music catalogue on the short-video sharing platform.

With this deal, the app’s users in India, SAARC nations and Middle East will get access to the hit music collection of T-Series, Chingari said in a statement.

“This collaboration marks the coming together of — music and social media — the two best entertainment sources,” Chingari app co-founder and CEO Sumit Ghosh said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that Chingari users would now be able to choose from thousands of songs from the T-Series music library to make their creation more lively and fun.

“From Bollywood to Indiepop and from melody to melancholy across all Indian languages, T-Series music library on Chingari has songs for every content genre and every emotion,” he said.

T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said the licensing pact between T-Series and Chingari is a win-win for both sides as the mutually beneficial agreement amalgamates social media and music while promoting business ethics.

“This sets the right precedent for social media platforms and music rights owners to work and evolve together. We are delighted to have Chingari onboarded with our music licensing,” he added.

Chingari is available in 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu — as well as English and Spanish.