Chingari inks music licensing deal with T-Series

Homegrown app Chingari on Friday said it has inked an agreement with T-Series for licensing the latter’s music catalogue on the short-video sharing platform.
With this deal, the app’s users in India, SAARC nations and Middle East will get access to the hit music collection of T-Series, Chingari said in a statement.
“This collaboration marks the coming together of — music and social media — the two best entertainment sources,” Chingari app co-founder and CEO Sumit Ghosh said.
He added that Chingari users would now be able to choose from thousands of songs from the T-Series music library to make their creation more lively and fun.
“From Bollywood to Indiepop and from melody to melancholy across all Indian languages, T-Series music library on Chingari has songs for every content genre and every emotion,” he said.
T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said the licensing pact between T-Series and Chingari is a win-win for both sides as the mutually beneficial agreement amalgamates social media and music while promoting business ethics.
“This sets the right precedent for social media platforms and music rights owners to work and evolve together. We are delighted to have Chingari onboarded with our music licensing,” he added.
Chingari is available in 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu — as well as English and Spanish.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath