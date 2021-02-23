China steel: Govt. starts probe to review anti-dumping duty

The Commerce Ministry’s investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need for continuing imposition of anti-dumping duty on certain types of steel products imported from China following complaints from domestic industry, according to a notification.
ISMT Ltd. and Jindal Saw Ltd. have filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for a sunset review of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel from China.
The applicants have alleged that dumping of these products from China has continued even after imposition of anti-dumping duty, and there has been a significant increase in the volume of imports.
DGTR would review the need for continued imposition of the duties in force and examine whether the expiry of existing duties is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and impact the domestic industry.
The duty on the product was first imposed in February 2017 and is set to expire on May 16 this year.
