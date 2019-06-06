China gives green light for local 5G rollout amid tensions with US

China on Thursday gave its major state-owned companies the green light to start rolling out 5G services in its efforts to move ahead in the global race for setting up the super-fast telecommunications system, amid simmering tensions with the U.S. over technology and trade.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Thursday issued 5G commercial licenses to China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Radio and Television. It means those carriers can start rolling out commercial 5G applications.

5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

Chinese officials say a comprehensive deployment of the network will help develop industrial manufacturing, internet-connected cars, healthcare, smart city management and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The 5G technology will establish a high-speed, mobile, safe and widespread new-generation information infrastructure, MIIT Minister Miao Wei said at the license presentation ceremony.

Asked whether China’s move is linked to its trade war with the U.S. and aimed at helping Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “Foreign companies are also welcome to participate in the 5G development.

“I believe that China is taking concrete action to contribute to multilateralism and free trade in a system that is under attack by raising unilateralism and protectionism.”

Mr. Miao said 5G technology is expected to bring new opportunities and buoy the growth of China’s digital economy.

The technology is expected to generate 10.6 trillion yuan (about $1.54 trillion) worth of economic output and over three million jobs between 2020 and 2025, according to a research report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.