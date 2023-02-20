ADVERTISEMENT

Change building code to allow ‘digital connectivity infrastructure’, says TRAI

February 20, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The regulator said digital connectivity should be treated like essential utilities such as water and electricity supply to buildings

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued recommendations on Monday to authorities to treat “digital connectivity infrastructure” inside buildings on par with utilities such as electricity and water supply.

The regulator recommended that “Model Building Bye-Laws (MBBL) and National Building Code of India (NBC) should be amended to incorporate necessary provisions on Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI).”

Building development plans should incorporate such infrastructure, such as ducts for fiber optic cables, in the initial stages of construction itself. The TRAI said that buyer-builder agreements under the jurisdiction of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 should specify the requirements for DCI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"A separate chapter should be included in MBBL on comprehensive framework for development of DCI,” the TRAI said, adding that the Bureau of Indian Standards should review DCI standards for buildings. The Telecommunication Engineering Centre  should also play a role in certifying DCI equipment.

Existing government buildings should be upgraded to have “state-of-the-art digital connectivity,” “Council of DCI should be established under the Department of Telecommunications,” it said. A system for rating buildings for digital connectivity should be established, and States with rural and remote buildings can come up with their own norms suited to their needs, the TRAI said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US