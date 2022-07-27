Industry

CG Power Q1 standalone net profit more than doubles to ₹124 crore on cost savings, higher sales

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India, reported a 146% rise in standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June to ₹124 crore on savings in procurement, increased productivity and reduction in finance costs on account of loan repayment.

Revenue from operations grew 63% to ₹1,559 crore, with industrial systems accounting for ₹1,106 crore and power systems making up the balance, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

During the period, TII exercised its option to subscribe to 8.52 crore equity shares by paying the warrant subscription money of ₹55 crore. Post the allotment, TII shareholding stood at 58.05%.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The company directed the proceeds towards operations and expansion of the business, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CG said it repaid remaining term debt of ₹100 crore out of internal accruals and the term loans now stand paid in full.

The board approved a capital expenditure of ₹210 crore for FY23, to be spent on expansion, debottlenecking, modernising existing facilities, R&D, IT and Environment, Health & Safety.

Shares of the company fell ₹1.80, or 0.81%, to ₹220.20 on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
business (general)
Read more...