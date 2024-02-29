ADVERTISEMENT

Centre hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude

February 29, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST

Reuters

The Government has hiked its windfall tax on petroleum crude. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Government hiked its windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹4,600 rupees a metric ton from ₹3,300 with effect from March 1, according to a Government Order released on February 29.

Also read: Explained | What is windfall tax and why are countries imposing it on the energy sector right now?

India also cut the windfall tax on diesel to zero from 1.50 per litre effective March 1, the order showed. The tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel will continue to be nil.

On Feb. 15, the Centre raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹3,300 a metric ton from ₹3,200 and hiked the tax on diesel to ₹1.5 a litre from zero. This was effective from Feb. 16.

India imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers from July 2022 and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, as private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to gain from robust refining margins instead of selling locally. The government revises the tax fortnightly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

($1 = 82.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal and Nikunj Ohri; editing by Mark Heinrich, Kirsten Donovan)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

petrol / diesel fuel

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US