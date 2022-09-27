Centre elevates IOB’s Executive Director Ajay Kumar Srivastava as MD & CEO

Indian Overseas Bank

The Centre on Tuesday promoted Ajay Kumar Srivastava, the present Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) as the public sector lender’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2023. Further, the Union Government has reappointed Mr. Srivastava as ED for a period beyond his currently notified term which expires on October 8, until he assumes the charge as MD and CEO, IOB said in a regulatory filing. The incumbent Partha Pratim Sengupta’s tenure ends on December 31, 2022.