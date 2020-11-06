Industry

Centre eases compliance for ITES, BPOs

The government on Thursday announced simplified guidelines for business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services (ITES) players to reduce the compliance burden for the industry.

The new rules for other service providers (OSPs) would create a friendly regime for ‘work from home’ and ‘work from anywhere’, while removing several reporting and other obligations for such companies.

OSPs are entities providing applications services, IT-enabled services or any kind of outsourcing services using telecom resources. The new rules are aimed at providing an impetus to the industry and positioning India as one of the most competitive IT jurisdictions, a release said.

