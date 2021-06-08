Industry

Central Bank Q4 loss tapers to ₹1,349 crore

Central Bank of India’s net loss narrowed to ₹1,349 crore in the fourth quarter from a loss of ₹1,529 crore a year earlier, due to improved performance.

For the year ended March 31, net loss narrowed to ₹888 crore from ₹1,121 crore in the previous year. Net NPA improved to 5.77% in FY21 from 7.63% in FY20. Gross NPA improved to 16.6% (18.9%). The bank made a provision of ₹3,262 crore in Q4 towards NPA, compared with ₹1,583 crore a year earlier. Slippage ratio improved to 4.40% in FY21 (6.02%). However the Q4 figures worsened to 3.91% (0.28%)


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 3:00:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/central-bank-lowers-q4-loss-tapers-to-1349-crore/article34756008.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY