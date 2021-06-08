Central Bank Q4 loss tapers to ₹1,349 crore

Central Bank of India’s net loss narrowed to ₹1,349 crore in the fourth quarter from a loss of ₹1,529 crore a year earlier, due to improved performance.

For the year ended March 31, net loss narrowed to ₹888 crore from ₹1,121 crore in the previous year. Net NPA improved to 5.77% in FY21 from 7.63% in FY20. Gross NPA improved to 16.6% (18.9%). The bank made a provision of ₹3,262 crore in Q4 towards NPA, compared with ₹1,583 crore a year earlier. Slippage ratio improved to 4.40% in FY21 (6.02%). However the Q4 figures worsened to 3.91% (0.28%)