‘Cement sector expected to grow over 10%’

New Delhi

13 March 2021 03:23 IST

The domestic cement industry is likely to witness a growth rate of more than 10% in 2021 on account of demand revival, according to ACC Ltd.

The government’s spending on big infrastructure projects and affordable housing schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) with enhanced budgetary allocations would be “primary drivers of growth” for the cement industry, it said.

The cement industry had witnessed a de-growth of 10-12% due to the Covid-related disruptions. “The outlook for the cement sector in 2021 is robust, with growth estimated at more than 10% y-o-y over that in 2020,” ACC said in its latest annual report.

