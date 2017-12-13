Celebrating catalysts of change

What is common between Verghese Kurien, Muhammad Yunus and Travis Kalanick? They are individuals who have managed to transform society with the power of their ideas. Kurien, with his concept of milk co-operatives, ensured that India became the largest milk producer, and his business model spawned thousands of entrepreneurs. Prof. Yunus proved that even the poorest people in one of the world’s poorest countries were bankable customers for credit. Mr. Kalanick, through Uber, transformed mobility in cities, while building a business worth billions.

They are changemakers.

Ironically, most changemakers remain unsung heroes. Not any more. The Hindu Business Line will recognise and celebrate such heroes, who, with their vision, initiative and drive, are not only transforming lives, but are also making the world a better place. The Business Line Changemaker Awards, to be given across five categories, seek to recognise and reward individuals, entities and organisations, who, through their work, have materially improved people’s lives, boosted the economy and helped sustain the planet. Ashoka Innovators for the Public (India) and Deloitte are knowledge partners in the endeavour.

Who qualifies for the award? Any person (or organisation) with a record of successfully challenging established practices in India and bringing about a positive change that has materially impacted society qualifies. This change must have been brought about in the last 24 months and should have emanated from an original idea. Ideally, it should be demonstrably scalable and replicable. Bringing about positive change in public policy is a plus.

Nominations can be made at www.blchangemakers.com (you can nominate yourself too). The nomination window will remain open till January 10, 2018. The winners will be chosen by a jury comprising eminent personalities and they will be awarded at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi early next year.