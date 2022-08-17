CCPA fines Flipkart ₹1 lakh for allowing sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform

Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to them

PTI New Delhi
August 17, 2022 15:01 IST

A penalty of ₹1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on August 17 said it has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.

Speaking to PTI, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said a penalty of ₹1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers.

Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, she said.

The company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days, she added.

