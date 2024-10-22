GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCI publishes detailed order approving merger of RIL, Walt Disney's media assets

As part of seeking the regulator’s approval, the parties have voluntarily agreed that they will not bundle TV ad slots for IPL, ICC and BCCI cricketing rights till the end of existing rights

Published - October 22, 2024 09:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The parties have given an undertaking that they will not increase the advertisement rates to an unreasonable level on their TV and streaming platforms for the ICC and IPL events till the current rights are held by them. File

The parties have given an undertaking that they will not increase the advertisement rates to an unreasonable level on their TV and streaming platforms for the ICC and IPL events till the current rights are held by them. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) published the 48-page detailed order approving the mega media assets merger of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney, entailing various conditions, including divestment of seven TV channels.

As part of seeking the regulator's approval, the parties have voluntarily agreed that they will not bundle TV ad slots for IPL, ICC and BCCI cricketing rights till the end of existing rights.

Ahead of merger with Disney, Nita and Akash Ambani join Viacom18 board

Also, the parties will sell seven TV channels, including Hungama and Super Hungama.

Among other conditions, the companies have voluntarily agreed that they will not bundle together the TV ad slot sales for all three cricketing rights available with them — IPL, ICC and BCCI — for the remaining tenure of the existing rights.

"The parties will not bundle together OTT ad slot sales for all three cricketing rights available with the parties i.e. IPL, ICC and BCCI for the balance tenure of the existing rights," the 48-page order said.

The parties have given an undertaking that they will not increase the advertisement rates to an unreasonable level on their TV and streaming platforms for the ICC and IPL events till the current rights are held by them.

CCI warns Disney, Reliance merger will hurt rivals: report

On August 28, CCI said it had approved the merger of media assets of Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire worth over ₹70,000 crore.

The deal, announced earlier this year, had faced scrutiny by the anti-trust regulator, and the approval has come after the parties proposed certain modifications to the original transaction structure.

Published - October 22, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.