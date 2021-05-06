CCI orders probe against Tata Motors

New Delhi

06 May 2021 03:33 IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a detailed probe against Tata Motors for alleged abuse of dominant position with respect to dealership agreements.

The order has come on two complaints filed against Tata Motors, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd and Tata Motors Finance Ltd. (opposite parties).

The CCI observed that the complainants were primarily aggrieved that Tata Motors had imposed unfair terms and conditions in the dealership agreement for commercial vehicles in abuse of its dominant position in contravention of the provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act.

