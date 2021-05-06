Industry

CCI orders probe against Tata Motors

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a detailed probe against Tata Motors for alleged abuse of dominant position with respect to dealership agreements.

The order has come on two complaints filed against Tata Motors, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd and Tata Motors Finance Ltd. (opposite parties).

The CCI observed that the complainants were primarily aggrieved that Tata Motors had imposed unfair terms and conditions in the dealership agreement for commercial vehicles in abuse of its dominant position in contravention of the provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 3:34:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/cci-orders-probe-against-tata-motors/article34492915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY