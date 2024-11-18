 />
CCI restricts WhatsApp sharing data with other Meta entities, imposes ₹213.14 crore fine

CCI launched a probe in March 2021 into WhatsApp’s privacy policy, which allowed data sharing with Facebook and its units

Updated - November 18, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Reuters
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Competition Commission of India (CCI) directed WhatsApp to refrain from sharing user data for advertising purposes with other applications owned by Meta for a period of five years and fined the U.S. tech giant ₹213.14 crore on Monday (November 18, 2024) over antitrust violations related to the messaging application's 2021 privacy policy.

CCI launched a probe in March 2021 into WhatsApp's privacy policy, which allowed data sharing with Facebook and its units, sparking global backlash.

"Sharing of user data collected on WhatsApp with other Meta companies... for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp service shall not be made a condition for users to access WhatsApp Service in India," the CCI said.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Tech giants, including Apple, Google and Meta face new regulatory challenges with India's proposed EU-like antitrust law.

The government is currently examining a February report from a panel established by the Corporate Affairs Ministry. The report proposed a new "Digital Competition Bill" to complement existing antitrust laws.

The U.S.-India Business Council, a key U.S. lobby group has already opposed the move, fearing its business impact.

Published - November 18, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / Right to Privacy

