Industry

CCI fines three marine lines in cartel probe

The Competition Commission has imposed fines totalling more than ₹63 crore on three maritime transport companies — Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Limited (K-Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Limited (MOL) and Nissan Motor Car Carrier Company (NMCC) — and individuals concerned for indulging in cartelisation.

The watchdog passed an order against K-Line, MOL, NMCC and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha for cartelisation with respect to maritime motor vehicle transport services provided to automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers for various trade routes. The regulator also directed them to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 11:03:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/cci-fines-three-marine-lines-in-cartel-probe/article38320687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY