CCI fines three marine lines in cartel probe

The Competition Commission has imposed fines totalling more than ₹63 crore on three maritime transport companies — Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Limited (K-Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Limited (MOL) and Nissan Motor Car Carrier Company (NMCC) — and individuals concerned for indulging in cartelisation.

The watchdog passed an order against K-Line, MOL, NMCC and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha for cartelisation with respect to maritime motor vehicle transport services provided to automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers for various trade routes. The regulator also directed them to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.