CBIC moves to ease container availabilty

NEW DELHI

12 September 2021 05:08 IST

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed its officers to expeditiously dispose the unclaimed, uncleared and confiscated goods that are holding up containers, a move aimed at easing availability of containers for exporters.

“To continue the emphasis on enhancing the availability of containers, the Board has decided that the field formations also.... dispose expeditiously the unclaimed/uncleared/seized/confiscated goods including that are holding up containers,” CBIC said.

Exporters have time and again raised the issue of shortage of containers as it affects exports.

