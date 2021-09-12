Industry

CBIC moves to ease container availabilty

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed its officers to expeditiously dispose the unclaimed, uncleared and confiscated goods that are holding up containers, a move aimed at easing availability of containers for exporters.

“To continue the emphasis on enhancing the availability of containers, the Board has decided that the field formations also.... dispose expeditiously the unclaimed/uncleared/seized/confiscated goods including that are holding up containers,” CBIC said.

Exporters have time and again raised the issue of shortage of containers as it affects exports.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 5:08:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/cbic-moves-to-ease-container-availabilty/article36408187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY