CBIC clarifies on display assembly of mobile phones for levy of 10% import duty

Published - June 08, 2024 01:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBIC listed several components, including the touch panel, cover glass, and LED backlight, would attract a 10% import duty.

PTI

Representational photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The CBIC on June June 7 listed out parts or components, such as touch panel, cover glass, and LED backlight, which constitute the display assembly of a mobile phone and will attract a 10% import duty. It also said components, including the frame, SIM tray, and side keys like power/volume button, when fitted/attached to the display assembly, integrated display assembly can be imported at the concessional 10% customs duty.

India produces 97% of its total mobile phone demand locally: ICEA

In a circular, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said currently a concessional basic customs duty (BCD) rate of 10% is imposed on display assembly for use in the manufacture of a cellular mobile phone and a nil BCD rate on inputs or parts for use in the manufacture of a display assembly for use in the manufacture of a cellular mobile phone.

It said certain cases of misdeclaration by importers were intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and other field formations and demand notices were issued in certain cases as well.

With the industry facing "interpretational challenges" about the display assembly of cellular mobile phones, a committee constituted with officials from both CBIC and MeitY, recommended a principle that may be used to determine the interpretation of display assembly for extending the concessional BCD rate.

