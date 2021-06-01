CBI books firm directors for cheating IDBI Bank of ₹168 cr.

NEW DELHI

01 June 2021 17:50 IST

Some bank officials are also under the scanner

The CBI has booked four promoter-directors of a Guwahati-based company and others for allegedly cheating the IDBI Bank of about ₹168.62 crore.

The accused have been identified as Pranab Ghosh, Pratul Ghosh, Gita Rani Ghosh and Prabir Kumar Ghosh, all promoter-directors of Ghosh Brothers Automobiles, and chartered accountant Arunabha Chattopadhya. Unknown bank officials are also under the scanner.

It is alleged that term loan and cash credit facility were sanctioned to the private company based at Betkuchi in Guwahati for buying vehicles. The accused had used forged documents to get the loans. They diverted the funds so raised, causing the loss to the bank.

As on June 1, the outstanding balance stood at ₹153.38 crore and the account had become non-performing asset due to non payment of the dues, said the CBI.