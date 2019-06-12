Industry

CavinKare unveils milkshake variant

CavinKare has unveiled Cavin’s Milkshake Lite with no added sugar to further strengthen its market share in the dairy segment. The ready-to-serve drink comes in three flavours — vanilla, strawberry and chocolate — in a 180ml tetra pack that is priced at ₹40 a piece. With this launch, we are aiming at a 3%-5% increase in our market share and further strengthen market position,” said B.P. Ravindran, business head — beverages and dairy.

