CavinKare forays into men’s grooming category

CHENNAI

21 September 2021 22:04 IST

FMCG company CavinKare has announced its foray into the men’s grooming segment with the unveiling of slew of hair and body care products under the Biker’s brand. CavinKare also unveiled products in the shampoo category for the Tamil Nadu market.

“This foray into the men’s grooming category, which is expected to cross $1.2 billion by 2024, marks a significant step in the CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy,” said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & director – FMCG, CavinKare.

“The pandemic has opened many opportunities for all industries, but it has been a game changer for the beauty and hygiene category,” he told media persons. “We have seen an increased interest among the urban male consumers for personal grooming products. Hence, we have used our strength — R&D — to develop an entire product line specifically curated to match the needs of urban male consumers,” he added.

The Biker’s brand comprises products like 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioners, beard oil, beard cream and shower gel. These will be available in three variants — helmet damage repair, anti-dandruff and strong & bouncy. The SKUs are available in 75 ml, 180 ml, 340 ml & sachets. The SKUs are priced from ₹80 to ₹415, while the sachets are priced at ₹2.