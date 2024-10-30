ADVERTISEMENT

Castrol India names Kedar Lele as its new MD

Published - October 30, 2024 02:58 pm IST - Mumbai

Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as new Managing Director, bringing vast experience from Hindustan Unilever to drive growth

The Hindu Bureau

Former Executive Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited Kedar Lele. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Castrol India Limited, a lubricant manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as its new Managing Director, effective November 1, 2024.

Mr. Lele joins the company after a two-decade-long career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he last served as the Executive Director responsible for Sales & Customer Development, South Asia.

Rakesh Makhija, Chairman of Castrol India Limited, said, “His vast experience in driving growth and leading large teams in complex markets makes him an outstanding choice to lead Castrol India.”

Kedar Lele, Managing Director of Castrol India Limited, said, “A key priority for me will be to continue to expand our portfolio coupled with effective deployment models to drive business growth.”

“My experience of working with different categories and geographies has prepared me well to build winning teams while cultivating a spirit of innovation and discipline of execution excellence that aligns with Castrol’s ambitious growth plans,” he added.

To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Mr. Lele has been working closely with the outgoing Managing Director, Sandeep Sangwan, since September 1, 2024. This period of changeover has allowed him to gain strategic insights into the company’s operations and foster strong relationships with key stakeholders, the company said.

As part of the leadership shift, Mr. Sangwan will assume the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer at Castrol headquarters in London from Friday (November 1, 2024).

