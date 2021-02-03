Carlyle, Brighton Park to invest $200 mn in Bengaluru firm, Indegene

Indegene had made significant organic and inorganic investments in building a technology portfolio that caters exclusively to healthcare.

The Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital, an investor-centric investment firm, will acquire a minority stake in Bengaluru-based Indegene Lifesystems, an enterprise healthtech solutions provider, for $200 million (around Rs 1,500 crore).

The transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, consists of a secondary sale from existing shareholders of Indegene and a primary investment into the company, said Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Neeraj Bharadwaj, Managing Director of the Carlyle Asia advisory team, said: “We have been impressed by the strong entrepreneurial energy of the management team at Indegene and their technology-led, data-driven, differentiated global delivery model, as well as by their ability to scale relationships with global healthcare enterprises.”

Founded in 1998 by five first-generation entrepreneurs, and backed by Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan, Indegene has more than 3,000 employees across India, North America, Europe, China and Japan. The company offers digital transformation platforms and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

Manish Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Indegene, said: “Carlyle’s commitment to the healthcare sector with their global network and deep pharmaceutical expertise, coupled with Brighton Park’s deep experience in the technology sector and nuanced understanding of our space, makes the two firms the ideal partners to support our company’s continued growth.”

Given the wider adoption of digital initiatives within the healthcare industry, Indegene plans to use the primary investment from Carlyle and Brighton Park to accelerate its M&A and global expansion plans, as per the statement.

Over the last decade, Indegene had made significant organic and inorganic investments in building a technology portfolio that caters exclusively to healthcare. This has enabled the company to grow at more than 25% revenue CAGR over a decade, it further said.