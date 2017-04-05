Carlson Rezidor eyes 200 hotels in India

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which operates Radisson brand of hotels among other brands in its portfolio, is eyeing to have over 200 hotels in India by 2020 through organic growth and acquisitions, top company officials said.

“As of today, we have 84 operating hotels in India and including the properties in pipeline, we have 140 hotels under our six brands,” said Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group in an interview.

“The new hotels under construction and with the planned organic growth, we will go upto a maximum of 170 hotels by 2020. But our plan is to have 200 hotels by 2020. The balance 30 hotels will come through portfolio acquisitions,” he said.

“We are looking for opportunities as the hospitality industry is heading for consolidation,” he added.

Pilgrimage towns

The company has hotels in 60 cities across 16 states and is planning to expand to pilgrimage towns and other locations of tourism importance.