Car firms call on Donald Trump to not to relax emission limits

More than a dozen car manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen have officially asked U.S. President Donald Trump not to relax emission limits, to avoid a fragmentation of the car market, the U.S. media reported.

Mr. Trump’s administration had proposed last year to roll back fuel efficiency standards introduced under former president Barack Obama, sparking warnings of a legal fight with California and other states that favor more aggressive environmental policies.

In a letter sent to the White House and revealed by the New York Times on Thursday, the firms called for a compromise between the Trump administration — looking to support the car industry by relaxing emission limits — and the country’s most populous State.

A move to water down controls could see California and more than a dozen other States take the matter to court. Manufacturers fear that the step would divide and complicate the U.S. car market, in which companies would have troubles making decisions on pricing and what cars to sell.

In the letter to the White House, the automakers warned against “an extended period of litigation and instability.” When Mr. Trump became President, manufacturers had encouraged him to make emission limits put in place by the Obama administration less onerous. A similar letter was also sent to the Governor of California, also calling for compromise.

California and the White House are at loggerheads over a number of issues particularly those related to climate change and the environment.

Discussions held between the two parties aimed at finding common ground were halted in February by the White House.