Capgemini to hire rural women graduates

21 November 2020 23:23 IST

Candidates to be paid ₹3.8 lakh a year

French technology major Capgemini has introduced Sakhi Drishtikon, an initiative to train and hire rural women graduates, post-graduates or diploma holders in technical subjects from economically-weaker families and bring them into the mainstream workforce.

Under this initiative, Capgemini would have 500 rural women from rural India joining its workforce by December end while, during calendar 2021, the firm expected 15% of its fresh hiring to come from rural talent.

“Sakhi Drishtikon takes advantage of new ways of living and working,” said Radhika Ramesh, executive vice-president, global delivery centre head, cloud infrastructure services, Capgemini India.

The chosen candidates are currently on a 4-5 month training programme during which they are paid a salary of ₹3.8 lakh or more per annum similar to fresh hires.