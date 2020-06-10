Capgemini ropes in Coursera to give its employees access to over 4000 courses

Bengaluru

10 June 2020 13:03 IST

Keeping employees upskilled and supported, as well as enabling lifelong learning and personal growth is key for employee engagement and as such a top priority for Capgemini.

French tech major Capgemini has on Wednesday roped in e-learning platform Coursera to make available an additional of over 4,000 courses taught by the world’s top university and industry educators across business, technology, data science, and personal development on `NEXT', its newly designed internal digital learning hub with a view to cater to the upskilling needs of its 270,000 employees in 50 different geographies.

The global partnership with Coursera will further expand Capgemini's existing libraries of high-quality learning.

Augmenting the Group’s current Learning & Development offerings, via its in-house University, the goal of the collaboration is to help team members to further develop their skills in several areas including professional services, technology consulting, cloud adoption, sales productivity and many more, as per the company.

“Access to top-quality learning content is more relevant than ever as markets and clients adapt to new challenges emerging from the COVID-19 crisis and its long-term implications on businesses and ways of working,” the company told The Hindu.

This strategic investment is intended to help team members advance their skills and ensure they are equipped to adapt to new business imperatives, it further said.

“At Capgemini, driving employee engagement and development through investments in skills is a top business priority,” said Stephan Paolini, Group Chief Talent & Learning Officer at Capgemini.

“We’re delighted to partner with Coursera as we launch NEXT, our new all-employee digital learning hub. This will further support the upskilling needs of all our team members as they design and deliver solutions to help our clients navigate through ever-changing business and people environments.”

“A sudden transition to remote working comes with its own challenges. Companies are using learning to alleviate this transition while focusing on the areas of development that are most valuable to the business,” said Anthony Tattersall, Senior Director of Enterprise, EMEA at Coursera.

“Capgemini is leading the industry in using learning as a source of change, agility, and adaptability while preparing employees for the future,” he added.

The global partnership follows a successful pre-launch phase in February, during which more than 25,000 Capgemini employees enrolled in courses on Coursera for Business, the company’s enterprise platform.

To date, those employees have completed more than 22,000 courses.

As per the tech major, employees can access learning programs on Coursera, both via their desktops and through an easy-to-use mobile platform. Once a course is completed, employees receive an electronic certificate recognizing the skills they have learned.