Capgemini announces leadership changes, Anirban Bose named CEO, Americas SBU

Anirban Bose was head of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit.

Published - October 23, 2024 03:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Capgemini on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) announced that Anirban Bose would succeed Jim Bailey as CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit, effective November 1, 2024.

He was head of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and a member of the Group Executive Board from 2018. He was also responsible for overseeing the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit.

Prior to this, he was the Head of Capgemini’s Banking and Capital Markets Business Unit.

Mr. Bose resides in New York. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology of Varanasi with a Bachelor of Technology. He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago.

Consecutively, Kartik Ramakrishnan has been appointed CEO of the Financial Services Strategic Business Unit. 

Mr. Ramakrishnan was the Deputy CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and also led Capgemini’s Banking and Capitals Markets business. Kartik has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2023.

Prior to this, he was responsible for managing sales teams across banking and capital markets.

He has a bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology and a master’s degree from the Booth School of Business at University of Chicago.

Jerome Simeon will become Chief Revenue Officer and Franck Greverie Chief Technology Officer, both from January 1, 2025.

After 34-year service at Capgemini, Olivier Sevillia, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to pursue new endeavors as an individual, and will leave the Group at the end of 2024, the company said in a statement. 

“These appointments strengthen the Group’s growth ambition and reinforce Capgemini’s role as the go to business and technology partner for our clients. Anirban Bose has been at the helm of our Financial Services division for the last six years and instrumental in building and shaping this business across the globe. Anirban is well positioned to accelerate our trajectory in the Americas, building on our progress in the region over the past 4 years under the leadership of Jim Bailey,” Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini Group said in a statement.

“I would like to thank Jim for his many contributions to Capgemini. Kartik Ramakrishnan, who has been running the Banking sector for the past six years, is Anirban’s natural successor, to ensure the global business will continue to go from strength to strength,” he added. 

“Franck Greverie will add Chief Technology Officer to his scope of responsibility, also from January 1. His deep tech expertise and forward-thinking approach will accelerate our efforts to build innovative value creating solutions for our clients,” he further said.

