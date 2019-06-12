Canon India eyes 25% market share in inkjet printers

Canon India is targeting a 25% market share of the inkjet printer market in India, which is pegged at about $1.8 units, this year. “India is one of the fastest growing inkjet business for Canon, especially among emerging markets…in future, given the size of population and GDP rise, we see opportunities in the Indian market,” Tamaki Hashimoto, group executive of consumer inkjet group and executive officer, Canon Inc., told The Hindu.

He added that the company is eyeing a market share of 25% by the end of 2019 in the inkjet segment from 21% in 2018.

As part of efforts to garner more share, Canon on Wednesday launched three new printers under its PIXMA G series priced at ₹14,299 onwards . The company is primarily targeting the government sector and small and medium businesses for the newly launched models.

“…The new models are specifically designed to lower business printing costs when compared to mono laser printers… ultra-low printing cost of approximately 8 paisa per print as compared to mono laser printers, which costs approximately ₹2 per print with original toners,” the company added.