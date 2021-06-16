IndustryNEW DELHI 16 June 2021 03:24 IST
Canara Bank to buy 12% stake in bad bank
Updated: 15 June 2021 22:23 IST
Canara Bank said it will be the lead sponsor of National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL), or bad bank, with a 12% stake in the entity.
Bad bank refers to a financial institution that takes over bad assets of lenders and undertakes resolution.
“The board of Canara Bank has given in-principle approval for taking stake in NARCL,” Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Following the board nod, the bank has sought the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for participating in NARCL as a sponsor contributing 12% stake.
