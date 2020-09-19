Industry

CAMS IPO raises ₹666 cr. in anchor leg

Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS has raised a little over ₹666 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday.

The company has finalised the allocation of 54,19,230 shares at ₹1,230 apiece to 35 anchor investors, CAMS — which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds — said in a filing with the stock exchanges. At this price, the company garnered ₹666.56 crore.

Names of investors include SmallCap World Fund, HSBC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, Government of Singapore, and Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd.

