CAMS acquires majority stake in Fintuple

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) has acquired a majority stake in digital focused platform Fintuple Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Fintuple) for an undisclosed sum.

With the addition of Fintuple’s portfolio of offerings, CAMS is geared towards further strengthening its value proposition for alternative investment funds (AIF) and portfolio managers (PMS) marketplace, it said in a statement.

“We expect the AIF and PMS markets to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% over the next decade, and hence found investing into Fintuple as a great opportunity," said Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS.

CAMS is a financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. Founded in 2018, Fintuple is a new age start-up which has launched niche technology offerings for AIF and PMS.