Industry

CAIT opposes Amazon’s plan to buy Prione

Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday claimed that Amazon’s plan to acquire Prione Business Services — the e-commerce major’s joint venture with Catamaran — would be a violation of India’s foreign direct investment policy.

Amazon has said it would acquire Prione. In August, Amazon and N. R. Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran had announced that they would not continue their Prione joint venture beyond May 2022.

If the approval from CCI is given to Amazon, “it will be a gross violation of the FDI policy,” the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 9:59:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/cait-opposes-amazons-plan-to-buy-prione/article38023176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY