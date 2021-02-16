Cairn invites bids for gas in Rajasthan unit

Vedanta Ltd. on Monday invited bids for the sale of natural gas from its Rajasthan block at rates equivalent to the price of imported LNG from the spot market or Brent oil price.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta’s oil and gas arm, produces about 3.5 million standard cubic meters per day of gas from the block.

“The company invites EoI from interested parties with proven capabilities and demonstrated presence in the natural gas business to participate in the national competitive e-auction process,” the firm said.